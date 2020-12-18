Mother charged after recording herself abusing infant, deputies say

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested a woman they say recorded herself abusing her six month old child.
Deputies have charged 24-year-old Kiana Ruffin, of Marion, with felony child abuse.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the videos are unbearable to watch and involve unspeakable acts against the little girl.
“The videos were made by her and show the child being suffocated. We have made sure the child has received medical attention,” Calhoun said.
The 6-month-old girl is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. Deputies said child protective services have been contacted.
“The victim, in this case, was her own child. The child is 6-months-old. It is one of the worst videos I have seen in my career,” Calhoun said.
Ruffin is charged with two counts of child abuse with a total bond of $150,000, but Calhoun says more charges are expected.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.