Marion County residents treated to warm soup, blanket giveaway

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - To help spread holiday cheer, dozens of families in Marion County were treated to a bowl of hot soup and a warm blanket.
It was hosted by Molina Healthcare to help provide nourishment and comfort for residents during Christmas time.
Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie joined the group as they handed out more than 150 fleece blankets along with cheddar broccoli potato soup from Ramey’s Marketplace.
Elnora Smith, a member engagement specialist with Molina Healthcare, noted that the event was a way to giving back to the community and lift people’s spirits.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, resources have been needed in different communities, and we’re just grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide these resources to our members as well as the communities they live in,” she said. “This event actually aligns with Molina’s mission of addressing comprehensive needs of community residents.”
The free event was held in the Ramey’s parking lot located on Highway 98 in Columbia.
Since 2018, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi has been providing government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals in the state.
