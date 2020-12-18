Long list of local players gear up for North/South All-Star game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game will put a cap on the high school football season six days before Christmas.
The 72nd Classic is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Brandon High School.
The South team has been practicing hard at Oak Grove High School this week, hoping to avenge last season’s loss to the North.
Local players acknowledge the unique opportunity to team up with some of Mississippi’s best, many of whom they faced during the regular season.
“I’ve been joking with some of the guys that we played or whatever,” said Alan Follis, the state champion quarterback of West Jones. “Just joking about the games that we played. But it’s fun to get the best players on each team and bring together.”
“Out here with these guys, they’re real-talented,” said Oak Grove senior center Taurese Sibley, another state champion in 2020. “It just makes me want to work harder and want to be the best. There’s a lot of competition out here. Every day we come out here, real physical every day.”
“Now having them on my team is just awesome,” said Bay Springs coach Dan Brady, who will lead the South team this year. “They’re great athletes. When we sat down to pick this team it was really hard because there’s so many great players at each position.”
Here’s a list of all the Pine Belt players set to compete in Saturday’s showcase:
- Cayden Bridges (WR) – Magee
- Xavier Evans (RB) – Laurel
- Jonathan Harris (DB) – Petal
- Tyrese Keyes (DB) – Taylorsville
- Al’jurae Arnold (ATH) – Jefferson Davis
- Alan Follis (QB) – West Jones
- Robert Henry (RB) – Lumberton
- Torry Polk (DB) – Poplarville
- MarTavius Evans (LB) – Wayne County
- Nick Agee (LB) – Bay Springs
- Taurese Sibley (OL) – Oak Grove
- Donovan Allen (OL) – Oak Grove
- Tomacio Robinson (OL) – Hattiesburg
- Ty’juan Keys (DL) – West Jones
- Greg Fortenberry (DL) – Columbia
- Caiden Keys (OL) – Greene County
- Margro Perkins (DB) – Raleigh
Coaches:
- Dan Brady (Head coach) – Bay Springs
- Drew Causey (Assistant coach) – Oak Grove
- Jay Beech (Assistant coach) – Poplarville
