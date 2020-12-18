Laurel Salvation Army hosts drive-thru toy, food distribution

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army, along with many local volunteers, shared the spirit of Christmas with the community Friday, as the organization hosted a drive-thru toy and food distribution at its headquarters on N. 13th Avenue.
This year, more than 550 children are receiving clothing, gifts and toys through the Angel Tree program.
100 senior citizens are also being assisted with food boxes.
Volunteers with the Salvation Army’s Junior Soldiers and the Simpson County Cardinals youth baseball team were on hand to help load food boxes and toys.
