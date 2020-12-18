Lamar Co. School District to have ‘flexible schedule’ for 2021-2022 school year

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School Board approved its reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year.
Students will be on a flexible schedule, which has them starting back to school two weeks early and ending the year two weeks later than usual.
“We started having the conversation about how we could extend our or offer our students to be able to come back with more instruction if needed or if they want to,” Superintendent Steven Hampton said.
Hampton says students will still get Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks like a normal school year, but they will also get two weeks each semester for enrichment remediation opportunities.
“It’ll be a four-hour day for students and staff,” Hampton said of the additional two weeks. “For our elementary kids, it’ll be more like a camp. For our middle schools, it’ll be somewhat like a camp atmosphere for enrichment activities, and for our high schools, it’ll look like an ACT boot camp.”
Hampton says the flexible schedule will give students who might be falling behind a chance to catch up on their studies as well as help other students with subjects they may be struggling with.
“We’re going to have some enrichment remediation for our students,” Hampton said. “Also, for our students who are struggling or might be behind who need a little extra help, who may have missed due to circumstances.
Hampton says even though no one knows what the future might have in store, the district is hoping this schedule will prepare them for anything.
“We feel like it will help us be flexible as we get back to our traditional schedule, with hurricane days, with bad weather,” Hampton said. “Whether COVID is still around or whatever the next pandemic may be, it allows us to spread out and have more breaks so that if we needed to we could be more flexible when offering learning for our students.”
All students are set to begin next school year on July 26, 2021 and ending the school year on May 27, 2022.
The district also approved its reopening plan for next semester.
All students will return virtually Janu. 7 and Jan. 8. Middle and high school students will go on a hybrid schedule starting Jan. 11.
On Jan. 25, after a school-by-school assessment, the school board will decide whether or not students will be able to return to the classroom full-time.
