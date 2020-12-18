JCSD begins ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement period

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Jones County can expect to see more law enforcement on the roads.
It’s part of the highway safety campaign over the holidays.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starts today and runs through Jan. 1,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “What it is, is we saturate the county with extra deputies to be on the lookout for drunk drivers, and minors in possession of alcohol, and anybody breaking the law to make our streets safer for the communities.”
Berlin says there will be serious consequences for anyone who breaks drinking and driving laws.
“A DUI first offense, you’re going to lose your driver’s license and by the time you pay for a lawyer and get through paying for all these classes, you’re going to go through you’re looking at between 10 to 11 thousand dollars is what it’s going to cost you out of pocket,” Berlin said.
Berlin’s advice is to never take the risk because there is much more than fines at stake.
“If you’ve had a little bit too much to drink, find somebody to take you home,” Berlin said. “Give your keys to somebody that’s sober, and don’t get out here on these roads and risk killing yourself or killing some innocent family. I’ve been in law enforcement for 22 years. I’ve seen kids, babies, grownups killed due to drinking and driving.”
The legal limit for blood alcohol level in Mississippi is .08%, but Berlin says if you drink at all, your senses are going to be affected and adds you shouldn’t take the risk of getting behind the wheel.
“We necessarily don’t like putting anybody in jail, but if you’re out drinking and driving, you’re going to get a free trip to jail,” Berlin said.
The enforcement period goes through Jan 1.
