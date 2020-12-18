Jasper County Community Center hosting toy drive

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Community Center is working to bring holiday cheer to those in need in the community.
The center is accepting toy donations for neighbors in need. On Saturday, people can drop off toy donations at the center between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Center is located at 124 Edmund King Road in Bay Springs.
On Wednesday, the center will give away the toys in a drive-thru from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Center director Ron Keyes says all families and kids are welcome to come out and pick out a toy.
“The pandemic has hurt a lot of people,” Keyes said. “Some parents are on unemployment and just not in a position to buy toys this year so we would just like to be a blessing to those families, a blessing to those kids, and to bring some joy into those families’ lives.”
If you are interested in donating a toy before Wednesday and can’t make the drop off on Saturday, you can contact Keyes at 601-670-0847.
