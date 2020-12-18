Henderson to assume presidency of statewide pediatric chapter

From the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A mainstay in child medical care in Hattiesburg for more than two decades will oversee the governing body of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021.
Dr. Anita S. Henderson, who has served as the chapter’s vice-president/president-elect for the past two years, will begin a two-year term as president of a recently-expanded board.
Henderson has practiced for the past 24 years as a pediatrician with The Pediatric Clinic, which operates under the umbrella of the Hattiesburg Clinic. She also has been on staff at Forrest General Hospital.
Henderson will succeed Dr. John W. Gaudet, a general pediatrician with Merit Heath Pediatrics in Hattiesburg.
Gaudet served as president the past two years, overseeing the chapter’s governing body transform from a four-person executive committee to an eight-person board in 2020.
The chapter is comprised of more than 325 pediatricians “who are committed to improving the health for the children and youth of our state.”
Henderson was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and moved to Starkville when she was 2 years old.
She graduated from Mississippi State University, completed medical school at University of Mississippi Medical Center and trained in pediatrics at Vanderbilt University.
Henderson is married to Dr. Randy Henderson, a neonatologist at Forrest General Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Gulfport and a former MSAAP President.
They have two children, Rand a first-year medical student at UMMC, and Sadie, a recent college graduate who works for Altitude Learning, an educational tech company in San Francisco.
Henderson serves on the board of The Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi and the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi.
