Frosty and frigid with sunny skies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and frigid temperatures in the upper 20s.
Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs only top out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 30s.
Clouds will increase tomorrow as our next system move in. While we look to be dry in the morning and afternoon, rain is expected to move in during the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s.
Sunday morning will start off with some lingering showers before we dry out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Next week will start off sunny and warm with highs in the mid-60s.
Then showers will roll in for late Wednesday and will linger into the morning of Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday.
A few showers will linger early on Christmas Eve before we clear out later into the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Skies will be clear and cool when Santa moves through Pine Belt Airspace. Lows will be in the low 30s.
Christmas Day, as of now, is looking good! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll of course let you know if anything changes!
