Four Hattiesburg fire, police employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Hattiesburg Fire Department employees and one Hattiesburg Police Department employee have tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Friday.
Fourteen direct exposures have been linked to the four cases.
With the additional cases, a total of 75 Hattiesburg city employees have tested positive since March.
One HFD employee received the results of a positive test on Monday. The employee’s last day at work was Dec. 8, and the city has traced no direct exposures to the employee.
Two more fire department employees learned of positive test results on Tuesday.
One of them had last been at work on Saturday. Fourteen direct exposures were traced to this employee.
The other employee who tested positive Tuesday was last at work on Tuesday, and four direct exposures have been traced to this employee.
The HPD employee received a positive test result on Thursday. The employee’s last day at work was Saturday. No direct exposures have been linked to this employee.
The city said all employees with direct or indirect exposure have been notified and testing is taking place. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who did not have direct or indirect exposure but wishes to be tested out of caution.
