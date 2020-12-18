Firefighters put out house fire on Victory Road Thursday night

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters worked to put out a house fire Thursday night on Victory Road.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers, M&M, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at 7:51 p.m.
When the first responding firefighters arrived, flames could be seen from one of the bedroom windows and it had spread to the attic.
The fire was contained in the bedroom area of the house due to the firefighters’ quick work.
Structural damage was controlled in that area of the home and the remainder of the home is intact, even though there is smoke damage to the entire home.
Homeowner Trey Upchurch said he and his wife were relaxing, cooking and watching television when he smelled an odd odor.
Upchurch walked through the house and went into his son’s bedroom, and as he opened the door, smoke came rushing out.
The family escaped the home and called 911. No injuries were reported.
Emserv Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.
