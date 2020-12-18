Donors to Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative can receive state tax credit

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Donors who contribute to the Lamar County School District Early Learning Collaborative will receive a dollar for dollar match state tax credit.
Lamar County’s ELC is one of 18 in the state.
Money donated will help provide pre-K4 students with materials for reading and educational needs.
Superintendent Steven Hampton says donations could help get more kids into the program and off of the waiting list.
“More that is given to our learning, the more we can offer to our children and hopefully reduce those waiting lists that we have that are wanting to get into our programs,” Hampton said.
For more information about the ELC program or on how you can donate, you can call the Lamar County School District office at 601-794-1030.
