CrossPoint Community Church gives back to children at Rowan Elementary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - CrossPoint Community Church served several families and their children at Rowan Elementary School in Hattiesburg on Friday.
Families were given microwaves, food boxes and blankets for the Christmas holiday.
2020 marks eight years CrossPoint has partnered with Rowan Elementary to help serve children at the school.
Rowan Elementary Principal Jaronda Allen explains the importance of events like this.
“We have some families that, you know, that are no longer working at this point.,” Allen said. “They have lost their jobs, we have families that are misplaced right now. Just several different aspects and things going on due to COVID. So we are extremely thankful to the CrossPoint Church family for thinking of us.”
CrossPoint Pastor Dr. Dean Register explains how more community outreach events like this need to happen.
“This is our responsibility as Christians, you know, and the world could sure use some joy in 2020,” Register said. “And we feel like after all of these years, we’ve developed, I mean, she’s family, we’re family and what we love is demonstrating the love and grace of Jesus Christ.”
Seventy children and their families were gifted with donations for the holidays
