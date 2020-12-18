Christian Services to host annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services in Hattiesburg is inviting the community to come out and celebrate the Christmas season Saturday.
The event is called Birthday Party for Jesus.
The organization says the afternoon will be filled with singing and dancing for children up to 12 years old.
Christian Services says 500 people will be able to join in the celebration, which starts at noon at 301 E 2nd Street.
There are some guidelines for those who plan to attend.
Anyone who plans to participate must be in line by 1 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and up to four children will be allowed per adult.
Volunteers are also welcome to help out. To find out how to become a volunteer, call 601-582-5683 or email volunteer.christianservices@gmail.com.
Masks will be required during the outdoor event.
