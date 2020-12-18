Although disappointed, Sen. Wicker says he accepts Joe Biden will be the next president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After the Electoral College vote earlier this week confirmed Joe Biden as President-elect, Senator Roger Wicker pronounced that Biden “will be the next President of the United States.”
In a statement released the day after the vote, Wicker admitted that he is “disappointed” in the outcome of the 2020 election, adding that he believes many Mississippians feel the same way.
“Nevertheless, we must respect the constitutional process and move on,” he wrote.
Three Mississippi Republican Congressman, as well as Attorney General Lynn Fitch, joined a Texas lawsuit just last week challenging the results of the election. The lawsuit did receive a fair share of criticism, with one Mississippi senator describing it as an “attempted presidential coup.”
This lawsuit was eventually rejected by the United States Supreme Court.
And in accepting the Electoral College vote while making an appearance on Fox News to discuss the looming COVID relief bill, Senator Wicker was asked if he would be open to more relief bills in the upcoming Biden administration.
“Well, we’ll listen to reason,” Wicker responded. “I think it’s gotta be driven by the data, by what the unemployment rate is at that point, how job creation is.”
Wicker also said that he hopes governors and mayors will choose to open up the economy, adding that the country needs some COVID-19 restriction lifted “so that people who want to get out and participate in the economy, and earn a living, and run their business have an opportunity to do so.”
To Wicker, that will determine what the economic situation is at the beginning of next year.
