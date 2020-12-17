West Lamar Water issues boil water notice to 400 customers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice for customers Thursday.
According to Jason Barrett, an operator for West Lamar Water Association, about 400 customers will be affected by the notice as it was issued due to an emergency repair.
Below are the affected areas for the boil water notice:
- Subdivisions: Sandstone Village, Sandstone, Refuge, Bridgefiled Estates, Villas & Gardens
- Customers on State Route 589 from U.S. Highway 98 to Toll Road
- Customers on Ralph Rawls Road from Raymond Rawls to back entrance to Sandston Raymond Rawls Road
The notice will stay in effect until all samples are clear, and customers are recommended to boil water for one minute when water service is restored.
