Transportation commission awards contracts for maintenance projects in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout the state during their Dec. 8 meeting.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will supervise seven projects that will maintain and improve the transportation framework across the state.
“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”
Three projects are funded by the state lottery as the Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law selects the first $80 million of lottery earnings for state roads and bridges.
“MDOT immediately put the lottery funds to use and began much-needed pavement rehabilitation projects in rural communities across the state,” said Tom King, commissioner of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “All of these awarded projects will contribute to a safe and reliable transportation system for Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”
In the Southern Transportation District, a $1.6 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 3-mile overlay project on State Route 29 from the Stone County line north and on State Route 29 from State Route 149 to the Perry County line in Stone and Perry counties, and it was funded by the state lottery.
A $509,410 contract was also awarded in the Southern Transportation District as it goes to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune, for slope improvements along Interstate 59 from Nichols to McNeil in Pearl River County.
“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”
Below is a list of awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District:
- $1.8 million contract to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 7-mile overlay project on State Route 444 from State Route 1 to U.S. Highway 61 in Bolivar County.
- $915,633 contract to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a 3-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 61 from State Route 547 to Glensade Subdivision Road in Claiborne County. The project was funded by the state lottery.
- $479,860 contract to Olympus Painting Contractors, Inc., of Tarpon Springs, Fla., for a bridge maintenance project on State Route 28 and U.S. Highway 48 West in Copiah and Sunflower counties.
- $735,451 contract to Key, LLC, of Madison, for bridge maintenance on Interstate 20 at Clear Creek in Warren County.
“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”
In the Northern Transportation District, a $2.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, Tenn., for a 7-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 35 from the Attala County line to Interstate 55 in Carroll County.
