Tornado victim gets help from NOMADS volunteers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A small group of volunteers, known as NOMADS, is helping a Hattiesburg tornado victim renovate her damaged home.
About a dozen members of the NOMADS (Nomads On a Mission Active in Divine Service) have just wrapped up several weeks doing drywall, flooring and other work at the Evelyn Revies home on Arledge Street.
Revies’ home was heavily damaged in the deadly tornado that struck Hattiesburg on Jan. 21, 2017.
The long-term recovery agency R3SM has been coordinating volunteer work to complete the renovation of her home.
The work is about 90% finished. Revies says she hopes to move back into her home by next spring.
Thursday, the NOMADS wrapped up their work at the Revies home by presenting her with a Bible, signed by many of the volunteers.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.