Tim’s Two Cents podcast with new USM football coach Will Hall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM-TV’s Tim Doherty talks with recently-hired University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall.
Hall was announced as USM’s new football coach on Dec. 2, then formerly introduced on Dec. 7. The former Tulane University offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach has been a whirlwind ever since.
Hall, an Amory, Miss., native, talks about recruiting, filing out his staff and getting USM back to playing championship football.
