Tim’s Two Cents podcast with new USM football coach Will Hall

Tim’s Two Cents podcast with new USM football coach Will Hall
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | December 17, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 12:25 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM-TV’s Tim Doherty talks with recently-hired University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall.

Hall was announced as USM’s new football coach on Dec. 2, then formerly introduced on Dec. 7. The former Tulane University offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach has been a whirlwind ever since.

Hall, an Amory, Miss., native, talks about recruiting, filing out his staff and getting USM back to playing championship football.

[ Click here for more episodes of Tim's Two Cents ]

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.