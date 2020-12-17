Sumrall’s Cole Daniels signs with South Alabama

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First-year South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack lay a solid foundation in his first recruiting class with the addition of Sumrall defensive tackle Cole Daniels.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound bruiser is eager to get down to Mobile, Alabama in time for spring football.
“I’m really excited to have this moment because I get to leave early and go ahead and be with them and get ahead of things,” Daniels said.
“We are super excited for Cole,” said Sumrall head coach Shannon White. “He’s been with us really five years, a big part of us. Has been a great player, a great leader, great student. All of the things that you look for in a young man. He’s just been perfect. We’re glad he’s signing with an up-and-coming program. He gets to leave in January. We’re excited for him and his family is excited.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.