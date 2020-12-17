Sen. McDaniel to host 15th turkey giveaway Friday night

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel is hosting his 15th annual Christmas turkey giveaway Friday night.
It will start at 6:30 at West Ellisville Baptist Church.
It’s a drive-thru event and each car is limited to one turkey.
To get the free bird, you just have to say “Merry Christmas.”
“We’ll be wearing masks, we’ll make sure there’s physical distancing and we’ll have the people hand the turkeys into the cars and be as careful as we can under the circumstances,” McDaniel said.
“We started this 15 years ago, to emphasize the idea of Christ being the center of Christmas and so, that’s why we have the rule that you have to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in order to receive a free turkey.”
McDaniel says you should get in line early. Only about 150 turkeys will be given away this year.
