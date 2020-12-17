Sawmill expected to make positive impact to Lumberton, Lamar Co.

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Idaho Forest Group is set to build a multimillion-dollar sawmill in the city of Lumberton, creating a huge economic boost for the city.
“It’s going to be a big deal,” said Warren Byrd, Lamar County Board President. “Talking about $120 million investment, 135 jobs and an average salary benefit of $55,000 dollars. It’s a game-changer for Lumberton.”
This sawmill will not only positively impact the city and county’s tax revenue, but it will also contribute to the various industries throughout the county.
“It’ll be a roller-coaster effect, in my opinion, of making the timber market better, traffic better and volume,” Byrd said. “It’s going to help the hardware stores, restaurants, gas stations, not only in Lamar County and Lumberton, but surrounding counties as well.”
There are high hopes for the new mill and leaders believe there’s no better place for it in the county than Lumberton.
“Lumberton needs this, as the mayor said it’s a shot in the arm. Lumberton was named, Lumberton was a whole sawmill town back in the 1900s,” Byrd said. “That’s how it started and it’s nothing more fitting than to be back in Lumberton with a brand new sawmill.”
The sawmill will occupy more than 170 acres in the South Lamar County Industrial Park located on Old Highway 11.
Construction of the new sawmill is expected to start in January 2021, and the goal is to be operational by mid-2022.
