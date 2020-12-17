Purvis Middle School continues service day project amid pandemic

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Middle School continues its annual service day project, giving back to nonprofits and nursing homes in need during the holidays.
“In a year that hasn’t exactly been filled with a lot of joy, it’s been incredibly awesome to see the students experience that joy by serving others,” said Brooke Ann McWilliams, a seventh-grade teacher at Purvis Middle School.
Purvis Middle School holds its service day project annually for the students. It allows them the opportunity to participate in giving back to the community.
Usually, students and teachers would go to each location to drop off supplies, but due to COVID-19, things had to change.
Here’s how they are doing it this year safely.
“This year we weren’t able to go to different locations, but that didn’t stop us,” said sixth-grade math teacher Donnal Sumrall. “Our principal came up with an idea, and our students have been bringing in supplies. They’re going to be working today, sorting supplies. And all of those things are going to go help the community.”
Local nonprofit Worthy Stables is on the receiving end of the school’s service day project.
Founder of Worthy Stables Jessie Reeves explains how Purvis Middle School is providing items the organization needs.
“Feed is a huge priority for us,” Reeves said. “We also go through a lot of the things all organizations go through, toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer. But we have some specific needs with horses, and when groups are wanting to help us with horse specific things, we send them to the feed store that we use and say they know our shopping list.”
It’s just one way Purvis Middle School students are giving back to the community, even during the pandemic.
“Academics and education are going to take them far, but to give them the opportunity for civic action to serve others around them, I feel like that’s just adding another element of who they are as a person and being able to bless others and see what that feels like and to know that you did well,” McWilliams said.
Students will also be participating in the project Friday.
Purvis Middle School is taking donations. You can drop off items during school operating hours.
Items the school is looking for include clothes, household items such as pots or pans, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, nonperishable food items, paper towels, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
