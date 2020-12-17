Professional arena football team makes Hattiesburg its home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Raiders arena football team has a new home in Hattiesburg and say they are now “Hub City Strong.”
The team is geared up to start the new 2021 season in the American Arena League at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.
Officials with the Raiders say they are committed to excellence and look forward to developing a team of partners, sponsors and community involvement that we all would be proud to say we are “Hub City Strong.”
“It’s a new brand of football,” said Charles Roberts, general manager of the team. “It’s not going to be your slow, grinded out. It’s fast-paced, over the top, over the wall, it’s fast and it’s fun.”
Owner James Germany said the players are some of the best in the league and excited to get started.
“It’s very competitive,” Germany said. “Most guys got cut from the NFL or most guys are going to the NFL, but we have a couple of NFL ex-stars on our team as well.”
The Mississippi Raiders will open their season in Hattiesburg against the Austin Wilds football team on March 13.
For more information, you can go to their Facebook page or to their website: mississippiraiders.com.
