New outdoor mural unveiled in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art unveiled its final project for 2020 on Thursday, adding to the extensive public arts collection throughout the city.
“New Normal,” designed by Hattiesburg artist Andrea Kostyal, is the ninth large-scale mural completed by HAPA this year.
Following the momentum of recent public art additions, plans for more projects in 2021 are already underway.
Located in downtown Hattiesburg, “New Normal” is part of a series of paintings illustrating lifestyle and public health impacts of 2020′s global pandemic. Featuring a Hattiesburg cityscape and individuals wearing face masks, the mural is an interactive and socially distanced addition to the Hub City’s budding public art scene.
While Kostyal is an experienced painter with a portfolio of work found across the state and country, this is her first mural project.
The painting highlights iconic local scenery and architecture and incorporates elements from the alley where its located at 403 Main Street.
“I painted figures with different backgrounds and religions and races walking through together as I imagined us walking through this pandemic day-by-day,” Kostyal said. “I hope people will feel the message to be united and be together instead of looking for differences between each other.”
Under Mayor Toby Barker’s leadership, expanding the city’s public art offerings has been a strategic focus of HAPA and the City of Hattiesburg in 2020. These recent public art additions have provided another activity for residents and visitors to safely enjoy.
“With so many outstanding murals unveiled in 2020, it is appropriate that we finish the year with local artist Andrea Kostyal’s ‘New Normal,’” Barker said, “It speaks to a very tangible reality that so many Hattiesburgers have lived during a very tough year. Her work affords people an opportunity to reflect and process all that has happened during this pandemic, and I hope it will serve as a reminder of all the personal sacrifices and changes in habit that helped save lives.”
Nearly 40 permanent sculptures and murals are included in Hattiesburg’s public art collection. For a map of these, you can visit HAPA’s Facebook page or go to their website: hattiesburgpublicart.com
