New outdoor mural unveiled in Hattiesburg

“With so many outstanding murals unveiled in 2020, it is appropriate that we finish the year with local artist Andrea Kostyal’s ‘New Normal,’” Barker said, “It speaks to a very tangible reality that so many Hattiesburgers have lived during a very tough year. Her work affords people an opportunity to reflect and process all that has happened during this pandemic, and I hope it will serve as a reminder of all the personal sacrifices and changes in habit that helped save lives.”