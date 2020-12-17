2,261 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 187,900.
MSDH reported 2,261 COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 187,904 cases and 4,320 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as both Covington and Perry counties each reported one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 20,915 COVID-19 cases and 479 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,631 cases, 63 deaths
- Forrest: 4,642 cases, 93 deaths
- Greene: 894 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,130 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 685 cases, 21 deaths
- Jones: 4,536 cases, 91 deaths
- Lamar: 3,610 cases, 52 deaths
- Marion: 1,518 cases, 55 deaths
- Perry: 764 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,505 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 148,466 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
