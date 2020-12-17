Miss. Supreme Court rules in favor of governor in suit over partial vetoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Gov. Tate Reeves did not exceed his authority when he vetoed parts of an appropriations bill passed by the Legislature.
The decision reverses a Hinds County Chancery Court ruling that found Reeves’ partial vetoes to be unconstitutional.
The dispute arose after House Speaker Philip Gunn and Rep. Jason White filed suit against the governor in August after Reeves vetoed parts of House Bill 1782, which appropriated federal COVID-19 relief funds from the CARES Act, and a school funding bill, which the Legislature later overrode.
In July, Reeves vetoed provisions of the House Bill 1782 which had the Mississippi State Department of Health disburse $2 million to Tate County and $6 million to the MAGnet Community Health Disparity Program. Reeves approved the remainder of the bill.
Gunn and White argued Reeves exceeded his authority under the Mississippi Constitution because his partial veto was not of separate, distinct appropriations under the bill, which is permitted by the Constitution.
They argued Reeves could veto funds directed to specific agencies, but not the conditions of the spending by those agencies.
Reeves filed a motion to dismiss, arguing Gunn and White lacked standing to file the suit because they took no action to overrule the veto.
The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled against Reeves’ motion to dismiss, citing Fordice v. Bryan, which ruled individual legislators had standing to challenge vetoes because their votes on those bills were adversely affected by the veto.
The Chancery Court also found Reeves’ partial vetoes to be unconstitutional because the two provisions were spending conditions of the $91.9 million appropriated to the Mississippi State Department of Health, not separate appropriations.
Reeves appealed the ruling and the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in November.
The Supreme Court found the Chancery Court’s decision on standing to be sound based on the Fordice ruling, but it found the Fordice ruling itself to be erroneous and overruled it for future cases.
It also reversed the Chancery Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of Reeves’ vetoes, saying that the vetoed provisions directed funds to separate, distinct entities and were, therefore, separate appropriations subject to partial veto under the Mississippi Constitution.
