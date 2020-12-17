Merit Health Wesley receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In Hattiesburg, hospital workers are hopeful as Merit Health Wesley begins vaccinations.
Two hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived at the hospital and CEO Matthew Banks said this shipment is going to frontline workers who signed up to get it.
“We wanted to put those workers that are really our on the front lines – our ER staff, our ICU staff, our respiratory therapy staff and our COVID care units staff – to get those vaccinated and the physicians who work in those areas as well to get them vaccinated,” Banks said.
Banks said this shipment is a good start for their staff.
“We have about 1,250 employees here at Merit Health Wesley, so we wanted to vaccinate the first 200 people in the first four days we have the vaccine,” Banks said. “We’re working to accomplish that today, tomorrow and then Tuesday and Wednesday of next week to get the first 200 employees vaccinated.”
Hospital employees that signed up for the shot expressed excitement and hope about making history being some of the first people to get the much-anticipated vaccine.
Banks echoed their energy.
“It’s super exciting for our employees to be able to offer this to them, you know, the people that work in this building, the physicians that work in this building, are really the true heroes,” Banks said.
The Merit Health system is expecting more Pfizer vaccines as well as a Moderna shipment now that a Food and Drug Administration panel has endorsed the vaccine.
“Anybody who wants a vaccine here at the facility and is willing to accept a vaccine, we have a vaccine available for them,” Banks said.
Vaccinating health care workers is part of phase one. Banks said the second phase will go to their longterm care facilities and the third phase is for the public – likely a few months into 2021.
“There’s still a lot to learn about really the third phase and the general public, but we’re certainly anxious to hear those and we’ll support those efforts any way we can here at the hospital,” Banks said.
For now, Merit Health will continue to work toward vaccinating health care workers with their coming shipments.
This is a two-dose vaccine, so people getting shots this week will get their second shot three weeks later. Getting the vaccine is optional for employees.
