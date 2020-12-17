Laurel police participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police officers will be looking out for impaired drivers during the holidays as they participate in the ‘Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says extra officers will be assigned to help keep citizens safe as we go into the New Year.
“Please help us by having a designated driver during outings where alcohol is consumed and insisting upon designated drivers if you host a holiday party,” Cox said.
The campaign runs from Dec. 18 – Jan. 1.
