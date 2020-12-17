Jones County makes Christmas, New Years’ garbage schedule changes

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Garbage has released their pick-up schedule changes for the Christmas and New Years’ holidays.
According to Jones County Garbage Director Emma Peacock, garbage will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28 for the Friday route during the week of Christmas.
During the week of New Years’ garbage will be picked up Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for the Friday route.
The two days will be the only route changes during those holidays.
Residents are asked to please have their garbage out by 6:30 a.m.
