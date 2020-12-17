JC football trio sign to play at next level

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Jones College Bobcats signed national letters-of-intent Wednesday during the mid-year junior college signing period to continue their football careers at the next level.
Two-time All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference defensive tackle Jalen Williams signed with the University of Arkansas, all-conference linebacker DeLawrence Butler signed with the University of North Alabama and safety Bryce Turner, who opted out for the 2020 season, is headed to Prairie View A&M University.
Williams had multiple options before choosing to play for Coach Sam Pittman and Arkansas. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound tackle also held offers from the University of Georgia, Auburn University, University of Missouri, Florida State University, Baylor University and Ole Miss among others.
In two seasons, Williams had 58 tackles, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss with a pair of sacks.
The 6-0, 220-pound Butler was a second team all-conference selection in a shortened COVID-19 season, finishing second on the team with 36 tackles. He had a pair of 10-tackle games to go along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
As a freshman in 2019, the 5-11, 170-pound Turner played in all 10 games and finished with 11 tackles and two breakups.
The trio gives the Bobcats 98 next-level players since the arrival of Coach Steve Buckley era in 2016.
