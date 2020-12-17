Hub City man arrested on felony drug and weapon charges

Hub City man arrested on felony drug and weapon charges
Jalin Harris, 26, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on felony drug and weapons charges Wednesday night. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | December 17, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 9:33 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday night on felony drug and weapon charges.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers arrested 26-year-old Jalin Harris near South 17th Avenue and 1st Terrace around 7 p.m.

Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack), with an enhancement for possession of a weapon at the time of the arrest, manufacturing a controlled substance (crack) and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Harris was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.