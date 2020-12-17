Hub City man arrested on felony drug and weapon charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday night on felony drug and weapon charges.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers arrested 26-year-old Jalin Harris near South 17th Avenue and 1st Terrace around 7 p.m.
Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack), with an enhancement for possession of a weapon at the time of the arrest, manufacturing a controlled substance (crack) and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Harris was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
