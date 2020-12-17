Hattiesburg first responders host 8th ‘Shop with a Kid’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night marked the eighth year Hattiesburg first responders hosted its “Shop with a Kid” event.
The event was at Walmart on U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. Children in need were selected to receive Christmas gifts and donations.
Walmart and Target joined together to donate many of the items that children received. Traffic Officer Chad Young explains the importance of the event.
“To give these kids some confidence, let them know ‘Hey, there’s somebody out there for them.’ COVID has impacted a lot of people in a lot of ways, meaning by their jobs or losing family members,” Young said. “So, this is just a good way for us to give back to the community, to some of the little kids, and let them know hey we got your back.”
Santa patrol, the Hattiesburg Fire Department and Forrest County Emergency Management and many more were in attendance to make Thursday’s event possible.
For more information on the event, you can visit the Hattiesburg Area First Responders Facebook page.
