Hattiesburg man faces up to 3 years for filing false tax return

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 43-year-old Hattiesburg will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty in United States Southern District Court to filing a false tax return.
Charles Chandler Smith pleaded guilty earlier this week before Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, and was scheduled to be sentenced March 24. Smith faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
According to the facts revealed at his plea hearing, in 2014, Smith took advantage of a tax deduction strategy to deduct money on his tax return and thereby reduce his taxable income.
Smith transferred a total of $1,305,090 from an account held by his business, Lil Mad, to another company and falsely claimed it as a business expense deduction on his 2014 tax return.
Smith falsely claimed that his income with Lil Mad was only $143,070.
Smith admitted to knowing this act was unlawful or deliberately blinded himself to suspicious aspects of the deduction, particularly the fact that the money was soon transferred back to an account that was available to Smith for his personal use.
The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Department of Justice Health Care Fraud Trial Attorney Sara Porter and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.