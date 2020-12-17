Firefighters douse tire fire outside Laurel business

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 1 p.m., the Laurel Fire Department responded to a fire at Southern Tire Mart on Thames Avenue.
Fire Chief Leo Brown said the company was burning pallets and trash outside when dozens of tires started to catch fire.
Brown said he believes wind played a part and blew burning embers toward the tires, which were being stored outside near storage units.
Brown said approximately 50 to 100 new tires caught fire. Thankfully, there was no structure damage and no one was injured during the fire.
Brown said Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department also assisted during the fire.
