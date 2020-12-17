Debris, damage remain in Moselle weeks after train derailment

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Some damage remains in Moselle after a train derailment two weeks ago.
The Norfolk Southern cargo train carrying vehicles, polyvinyl and acetone derailed near Hood Street between U.S. Highway 11 and Moselle Road around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Multiple train cars and debris are still visible between the tracks and Sellers Road. Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff says those should be cleared by next week.
One resident says the cleanup left the area’s roads badly damaged.
“It’s 200% worse,” James Everett said. “At least before we could drive up and down this road without any difficulties. There were no gullies, there were no tracks through people’s yards where they drove the trucks and tractors all through them and it’s just like a war zone.”
DeGraff says the company is working with Jones County to get estimates for repairing the roads damaged in the accident, but there is not a confirmed timeline for the project yet.
