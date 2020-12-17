Cooler this morning, sun to return later

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning before we turn sunny later this afternoon. Highs only top out in the low 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 20s.
Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Another system will swing through this weekend, giving us a chance for some hit-or-miss showers for both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week will start off sunny and warm with highs in the mid-60s.
Then showers will roll in for Wednesday and for Christmas Eve. Highs on both days will be in the mid-60s.
Christmas Day, as of now, is looking good! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. We’ll of course let you know if anything changes!
