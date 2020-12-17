Bond set for man charged in two Leakesville ATV deaths

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Greene County judge set bond at $250,000 for a Lucedale man accused of driving an all-terrain vehicle into a group of people at a Leakesville party, killing two.
Derrick Dewayne Chavers, 35, was charged with homicide in the deaths of 23-year-old Wesley Kyle Smith, of Lucedale, and 17-year-old Thomas Levi Lewis, of Richton.
Chavers also faces aggravated assault charges for seriously injuring another Lucedale man.
According to the sheriff’s office, Smith and Lewis were killed after being struck by a Can-Am Commander ATV driven by Chavers just after midnight on Saturday morning.
The incident happened as people were leaving a party on Louisiana Street in Leakesville.
The case will now go before a grand jury.
