USM’s Pierre Jr. earns C-USA ‘Freshman of Week’ honors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi freshman guard Jaron Pierre Jr. earned Conference USA “Freshman of the Week” honors for his performance in a pair of games last week.
Pierre averaged 18 points and eight rebounds a game for the Golden Eagles against Tulane University and the University of South Alabama.
In the first start of his career Saturday, Pierre scored 11 of USM’s first 13 points en route to a 25-point, 10-rebound performance.
It marked the highest-scoring game by a Golden Eagle freshman since R.L. Horton in December 2007. It was also the first rookie double-double since Norville Carey in January 2013.
The New Orleans native shot 13-of-24 from the floor, including 9-of-16 from 3-point range. He led USM in scoring in both games.
Heading into Tuesday night’s game at Lamar, Pierre’s 14.7 points per game topped USM. He also was averaging six rebounds a game.
Pierre became the first Golden Eagle to win a weekly conference honor since Leonard Harper-Baker in January 2018. He became the first freshman honoree since D.J. Newbill in February 2011.
