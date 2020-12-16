Town of Heildelberg celebrating Christmas

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Heidelberg is preparing for Christmas, with the mayor and a community organization, Better Together, planning safe ways for people to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown is decorated and will have a social distanced drive-by Christmas kickoff on Friday.
“All the businesses just got together and decided we were going to decorate our businesses for the holidays because we wanted the citizens of Heidelberg to come through and to see their town decorated like they go see Laurel, Hattiesburg, you know all the other local towns decorated,” said Monica Page, a downtown business owner and Better Together board member.
Each business has a mailbox just inside the door where kids can come by and drop off a letter to Santa.
“The kids have been going to the different businesses dropping off their letters to Santa, taking pictures and posting them on Facebook on the Better Together page so they can be entered into a giveaway where they can win some free toys for Christmas,” Page said.
Santa’s sleigh is all set up for his arrival on Friday night. He’ll arrive on the Heidelberg fire truck and a few lucky letters will be picked to win toys. Santa will be in his sleigh Friday night for social distanced pictures and people can drive through downtown to see the decorations and lights.
Mayor Wilber Carr encourages people to be mindful of COVID-19 during the event.
“My suggestion to everybody is to please just drive by and no gathering,” Carr said.
He said the town is decorating the downtown courtyard and people can look forward to seeing Christmas trees, garland, reindeer and nutcrackers.
“We’ve had people come to downtown Heidelberg to take their Christmas pictures because of our decorations, you know, so we’re just excited about the traffic that’s coming through,” Page said. “We’re excited about the revitalization of downtown Heidelberg.”
The Christmas lights in the downtown square will be turned on at 6 p.m. on Friday and Santa will be sitting in his sleigh starting at 7 p.m. before the toy giveaway.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.