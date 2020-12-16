Southern Miss holds on for 66-63 victory at Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (WDAM) _ For the second time four days, the University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team saw a game come down to the wire.
Tuesday night, the basketball gods smiled upon the Golden Eagles.
Lamar University junior guard Davion Buster’s 3-point attempt with 3 seconds to play came up short and USM sophomore forward Artur Konontsuk secured the rebound, and with it, a 66-63 victory at Montagne Center for the Golden Eagles.
USM (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with not only its first road win of the season but its first against Division I competition. Lamar (1-5) dropped its fifth consecutive game in its home opener.
“Anytime you can go the road and get a Division I win, it’s a good thing,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “We still have to learn how to play those 10 minutes better, but make no mistake about it: to go on the road and win, that’s big.”
The game was nearly a carbon copy of Saturday’s 76-75 home loss to the University of South Alabama. USM built a comfortable lead in the first half, only to see the Jaguars shoot 68 percent in the second half and win on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Tuesday night, USM led by as many as 16 points in the first half and still were up 13 points at the break.
But the Cardinals, after shooting 22.6 percent in the first half, turned around and hit 54.6 percent in the second to pull within 64-63 in the final 25 seconds.
But Konontsuk dropped in a pair of free throws with 9.6 seconds to play and the Cardinals missed their final shot.
“We knew we had to find a way to win on the road, we were able to do that,” said Konotsuk, who led USM with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
USM shot 50 percent from the field, the third time this year the Golden Eagles had hit at least half their field goals. The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Cardinals, 36-27.
But USM fed the flames of Lamar’s comeback, committing 21 turnovers.
Junior Tae Hardy added 13 points and three assists for USM, while junior forward Tyler Stevenson scored seven points to go with a career-high 12 rebounds.
Buster led Lamar with a game-high 19 points, whole senior guard Ellis Jefferson added 10. Freshman guard Kasen Harrison added seven points and eight assists.
USM will return to Reed Green Coliseum for a 2 p.m. visit Saturday from the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
The Golden Eagles have added a game to the schedule, with Loyola College paying a visit to Reed Green Coliseum 2 p.m. on Dec. 28.
A couple of notes: The game will be the first for the Wolf Pack since Nov. 21...Ladner’s son, Luke, is a sophomore forward with Loyola.
