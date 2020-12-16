Southern Miss football signees 6 prep players, 3 transfers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall and his staff put their Mississippi high school ties to good use on the opening of the early signing period.
The Golden Eagles wound up signing nine players to national letters-of-intent Wednesday morning, including six high school players and three transfers.
Eight of the nine came from Mississippi, including University of Missouri defensive line transfer Monta Edwards (Holmes County Central High School) and University of Memphis defensive end Everitt Cunningham (West Point High School).
USM signed a trio of Pine Belt high school standouts, including Ty Keyes (Taylorsville High School), receiver Jeremiah Robinson (Petal High School) and offensive lineman My’kal McLeod (Greene County High School).
USM added five players from the Jackson area and north, including Cunningham and Edwards. Two high school signees hailed from Oxford, defensive back Brendan Toles (Lafayette High School) and place-kicker Jack Tannehill, while receiver Richard Mays played at Ridgeland High School.
The ninth member of the early signees was a University of Louisville transfer quarterback Tee Webb from Cartersville, Ga.
Webb and Edwards will be counted as freshmen for the 2021 season, while Cunningham will be senior.
