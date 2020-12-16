Shilo Sanders transferring to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Tigers are adding more athletes to its roster kick off the Coach Prime era!
The latest to make the announcement is Deion Sanders’ middle son, Shilo.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field #BIG21 #IBelieveJSU21.″
The sophomore defensive back leaves the South Carolina Gamecocks where he appeared in nine games this season.
This addition comes as the Tigers picked up three more commitments this week, bringing the total to 14 players who have pledged to JSU since Sanders was announced as the head coach back in September.
