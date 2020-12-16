Pine Belt health experts discuss Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to the Magnolia State.
It’s been described by healthcare workers as the first of its kind, and local doctors are breaking down how the vaccine works.
“We are just telling our body to reproduce the spike protein by which we then make antibodies to that so effectively. What this does is it doesn’t allow the SARS-COV2 virus to bind to our cells, which then effectively just kills it in our system because it can’t replicate itself,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital.
As for side effects, Rouhbakhsh says to expect some.
“You’ll have injection site soreness and redness more than you’re typically accustomed to,” Rouhbakhsh said. “You’ll have fever, chills, muscle aches, joint aches and fatigue, and those are the common ones. You can expect to have that and that just means that it’s working. That means your immune system is working, the vaccine is working.”
Rouhbakhsh adds the vaccine side effects typically only last 24 hours, but can linger up to 72 hours.
Some experts say the timeline for when members of the public will be able to access it is still up in the air.
“It’s speculative as to when that will be exactly,” said Dr. W. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer at South Central Regional Medical Center and president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. “It is anticipated and hoped and projected that sometime in the late spring or very early summer we’ll be able to open the floodgates of access to COVID-19 vaccines to just the general public.”
You can find more information and tips on getting the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
