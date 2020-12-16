Oak Park Elementary brightened with Christmas decorations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Studies have shown that seeing festive holiday decorations has a positive influence on our emotions.
With that in mind, the teachers and staff at Oak Park Elementary School in Laurel decked the halls with a whole lot of Christmas cheer.
The decorations are a way of putting the students into the holiday spirit after a year filled with starts and stops due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tristal Watson, Principal at Oak Park Elementary, said they saw firsthand how hard a year it’s been for the kids and wanted to do something special.
“We just want to do this as a way to create memories. It’s been a really difficult school year and a lot of the things that are normal that we’ve taken for granted, like Christmas parties, which weren’t really able to happen,” she said. “So this is our way of trying to give our students some really warm memories before they leave for the holiday break.”
There was also a bit of competition between the teachers, all in fun, to see which Christmas-themed hallway was best.
Friday will be the last day of school this year for the students at Oak Park Elementary School. They’ll return after the holidays on January 4th.
