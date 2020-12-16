2,343 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in MS, 42 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 185,600.
MSDH reported 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 185,643 cases and 4,294 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Perry County reported a death and Marion County reported one between the dates of Nov. 13 and Dec. 8.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 20,685 COVID-19 cases and 477 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,615 cases, 62 deaths
- Forrest: 4,581 cases, 93 deaths
- Greene: 890 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,115 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 680 cases, 21 deaths
- Jones: 4,483 cases, 91 deaths
- Lamar: 3,568 cases, 52 deaths
- Marion: 1,498 cases, 55 deaths
- Perry: 757 cases, 29 deaths
- Wayne: 1,498 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 148,466 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
