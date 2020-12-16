Laurel’s Downtown Countdown canceled due to COVID-19

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street has canceled its Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve celebration because of COVID-19.
According to a news release from Laurel Main Street, the decision was made to cancel the event after a discussion between the main street board and Mayor Johnny Magee.
The organization said they came to the conclusion that, “there would be no way to effectively socially distance or guarantee the health and safety of attendees.”
This would have been the second year for the Downtown Countdown event.
Laurel Main Street said it hopes to be able to hold seasonal events, including Downtown Countdown, in 2021.
