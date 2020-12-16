Laurel schools to remain on hybrid schedule until end of January 2021

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to COVID-19 cases rising in Mississippi, the Laurel School District has decided to remain on the hybrid schedule until the end of January 2021.
According to the district, students will continue to follow their A/B schedule when they return from their Christmas break.
District officials say they will continue to monitor the coronavirus cases and move individual schools to all-virtual if necessary.
Students in the Laurel School District start their holiday break Dec. 21. Classes restart Jan. 4.
