Jackson State has best rated Signing Day class in FCS

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head Coach Deion Sanders wasted no time putting together his squad in Jackson.
Jackson State University’s Signing Day class rates as the best in FCS, according to ESPN.
The biggest signing of the day comes in De’Jahn Warren. The top junior college recruit in the country flipped his commitment from Georgia and will be playing for Coach Prime in Jackson.
Other commits include two of Sanders’ sons. Shilo Sanders, a transfer from the University of South Carolina. The safety is likely to follow in his father’s footsteps with the number 21. Shedeur Sanders, a four-star quarterback, is also coming to Jackson to play under his father. Coach Prime was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian in Texas, where Shedeur played high school ball.
247Sports has Jackson State as the 122nd-ranked signing class in the nation, ahead of DBS schools like Arkansas State, Tulsa and South Alabama.
