HPD, mayor congratulate Chief Parker on retirement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department command staff and Mayor Toby Barker gathered Wednesday to congratulate and thank Chief Anthony Parker ahead of his retirement.
The city announced in late November that Parker will retire at the end of the year after decades in law enforcement and five years as the city’s police chief.
Assistant Chief Peggy Sealy, who will take over chief duties during the department’s transition, opened by thanking Parker for his 40 years of dedication to law enforcement in Mississippi and his leadership of the Hattiesburg Police Department.
“Chief, you will be missed,” Sealy said. “You will be missed by me, and by the officers. And I know I can call on you at any time, and I know you that you will give me the solid advice that I need, that we need.”
Mayor Toby Barker said Parker was instrumental in guiding him once he took office as mayor in 2017.
“I could always count on Chief Parker to have a level head, to have his first and foremost concern [be] his officers, and I learned more about being a leader, I think, from watching you than any other example I’ve had during this four-year period,” Barker said.
Former Mayor Johnny DuPree, who appointed Parker as chief in 2015, also joined to thank Parker for his service, saying Hattiesburg is safer because of Parker’s leadership.
Parker thanked everyone for their kind words and for working with him during his time as chief.
“Support staff, I love. Officers, I love. And I know the foundation has been set for this department to move forward and move forward for the future,” Parker said. “I have no doubt about it.”
He also thanked his wife, saying he couldn’t have done it without her.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.